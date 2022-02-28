Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$19.50. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.36.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$17.52. 152,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.60 and a 12 month high of C$19.09.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

