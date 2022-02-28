Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $350,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.79. 35,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average is $184.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

