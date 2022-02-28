CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

