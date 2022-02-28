Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 82,469 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 535.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,421,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

