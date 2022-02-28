Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1,690.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of South State by 30.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of South State by 18.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 34.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

South State stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In other South State news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

