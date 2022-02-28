Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 17,823 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

