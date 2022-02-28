Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,930 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 363.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI opened at $4.91 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $858.54 million, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

