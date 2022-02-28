Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,693,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,703,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Marqeta stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.