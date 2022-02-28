Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ALIT opened at $10.24 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alight Profile (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.