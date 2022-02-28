Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 1.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cummins by 48.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,255,000 after buying an additional 88,455 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,712. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.13 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

