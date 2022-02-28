CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Holdings Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

NYSE CURO opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $552.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.