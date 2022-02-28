CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,548. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

