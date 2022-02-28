Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDAIF shares. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Daimler in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Daimler from €114.00 ($129.55) to €104.00 ($118.18) in a report on Friday.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $81.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Daimler has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.