Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $42.92

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.92, but opened at $39.70. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 10,802 shares.

DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

