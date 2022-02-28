Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $42.92

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.92, but opened at $39.70. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 10,802 shares.
DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.
The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
