Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 270.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of SAVE opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.