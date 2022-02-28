Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $39,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

NYSE:MOH opened at $318.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.22 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

