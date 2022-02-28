Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $40,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,497.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,552.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,722.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.