Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,000 Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 99,179 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 153.7% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 76,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 18.8% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,183,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 187,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.85 on Monday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

