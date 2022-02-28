Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 138.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 124,206 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $147.28 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.10.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.