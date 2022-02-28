Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,538,000 after buying an additional 296,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.14 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

