Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. 82,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Daseke has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $772.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Daseke by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 402,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 83,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.