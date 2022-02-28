Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.42. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 124,089 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 350,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.