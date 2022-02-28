Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.42. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 124,089 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.94.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denison Mines (DNN)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.