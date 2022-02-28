DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.