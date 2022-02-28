Desjardins Comments on Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

NYSE:STN opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stantec by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Stantec by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stantec by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

