Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($39.89) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.68 ($31.45).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €27.70 ($31.48) on Friday. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €19.03 ($21.63) and a 12 month high of €30.20 ($34.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -33.82.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

