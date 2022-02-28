Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DUE. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.24 ($53.68).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €32.88 ($37.36) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.48.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.