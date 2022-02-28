Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $21.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PING. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE PING opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 849,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after buying an additional 566,031 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

