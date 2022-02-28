Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($24.20) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

FRA DTE opened at €16.18 ($18.39) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.50 and its 200 day moving average is €16.90.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

