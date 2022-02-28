Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $112,744,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 525.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,470,000 after buying an additional 2,163,786 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,262. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $58.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.