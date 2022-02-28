DigitalBits Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $262.52 million and approximately $808,689.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00234629 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003645 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

