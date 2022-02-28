DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at KeyCorp

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

