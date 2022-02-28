Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,411,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $265.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.61 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.99 and a 200 day moving average of $243.96.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.