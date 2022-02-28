Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDS opened at $265.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.61 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.96.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

