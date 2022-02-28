Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Down 6.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $247.85 and last traded at $247.85. 5,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 278,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.92.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $1,031,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

