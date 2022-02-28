Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 12,379 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $28,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 177,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.