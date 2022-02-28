Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,910 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of American Outdoor Brands worth $26,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

