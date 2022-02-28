Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,045 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $29,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 177.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

