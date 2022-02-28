Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,019 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 851,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $26,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $32.29 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $639.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

