DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.24

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 496941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 428,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

