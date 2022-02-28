Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $140.69 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

