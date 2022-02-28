Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,490,000 after acquiring an additional 62,326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.