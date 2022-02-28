Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. Domo has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.70.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Domo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.