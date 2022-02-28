Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

DREUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

DREUF traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

