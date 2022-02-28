Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $23,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCO. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth $1,359,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

