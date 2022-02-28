Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 294,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,018,000.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.