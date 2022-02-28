Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BROS stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 294,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,018,000.
About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.