East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.62. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.