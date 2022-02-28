eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

