eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in eBay by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 520,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after buying an additional 384,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

