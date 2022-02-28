eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.57.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.60 on Friday. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.