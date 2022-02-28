Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EC opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4,651.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

